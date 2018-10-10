Dana White Confirms that Nate Diaz Will Not Fight at UFC 230

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 10, 2018
Though Nate Diaz had been slated to make his first trip to the Octagon in more than two years at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden, his participation has been nixed from the fight card.

Diaz has not been quiet about being upset with UFC officials and how they’ve handled promoting him, but it wasn’t the rumors swirling about his lack of participation that ultimately nixed his UFC 230 co-main event bout with Dustin Poirier. 

On the heels of the UFC announcing heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier would step into the New York City main event and put his belt on the line against Derrick Lewis, Poirier had to withdraw from the bout because of a hip injury.

A short time later, UFC president Dana White confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Diaz would not be fighting at UFC 230 following Poirier’s withdrawal.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Opens as Massive Favorite to Beat Derrick Lewis at UFC 230

After confirming Poirier’s injury to The Times, White later texted reporter Lance Pugmire, saying, “Diaz also will not fight on the card.”

UFC 230 features bouts between several top middleweight contenders, as Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza squares off with David Branch, and Luke Rockhold rematches Chris Weidman, but the Poirier vs. Diaz bout had a lot of drawing power and had fans excited. It’s loss dealt a major blow to a fight card that had finally found its main event.

               

