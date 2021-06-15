Dana White confirms Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view numbers

UFC president Dana White was critical of the numbers generated by Triller Fight Club events featuring Jake Paul, but confirmed that the Showtime Sports promoted exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul did substantial numbers.

During the UFC 263 post-fight press conference on Saturday, White said, “Jake didn’t do a million (buys). His brother did a million. He and Floyd did a million.

“The last time we had a press conference I told you all the Triller stuff was a bunch of bullshit. They’re lying. The numbers… Those guys (Logan and Floyd) did that number. That’s a real number. They did that. Jake didn’t do that. Logan and Floyd did, and good for them.”

