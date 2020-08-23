Dana White confirms Frankie Edgar a contender, Tony Ferguson’s next fight

UFC president Dana White doesn’t like to match make on the night of fights, but he did a little bit of that at UFC on ESPN 15. Well, sort of.

Following former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar’s successful debut at bantamweight, White was quick to admit the 38-year-old was an instant contender in the division. He wasn’t, however, ready to determine his next opponent, although it wouldn’t be a shot at current champion Petr Yan.

The shot at Yan’s bantamweight belt will go to Aljamain Sterling, said White. Sterling has been patiently waiting for his title shot after five consecutive wins over the likes of Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamman, and Brett Johns.

White also confirmed that the UFC had recently booked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson’s next bout, following his loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim title at UFC 249, the promotion’s first fight following the nationwide shutdown.

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC on ESPN 15 Post-Fight press conference.

