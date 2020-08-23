HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC on ESPN 15 post-fight

featuredDana White confirms Frankie Edgar a contender, Tony Ferguson’s next fight

Frankie Edgar jabs Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15

featuredUFC on ESPN 15 results: Frankie Edgar claims ‘top dog’ status with win at bantamweight

UFC Munhoz vs Edgar live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar Live Results

Vadim Nemkov punches Ryan Bader at Bellator 244

featuredVadim Nemkov dominates Ryan Bader to win light heavyweight title at Bellator 244

Dana White confirms Frankie Edgar a contender, Tony Ferguson’s next fight

August 23, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White doesn’t like to match make on the night of fights, but he did a little bit of that at UFC on ESPN 15. Well, sort of.

Following former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar’s successful debut at bantamweight, White was quick to admit the 38-year-old was an instant contender in the division. He wasn’t, however, ready to determine his next opponent, although it wouldn’t be a shot at current champion Petr Yan.

The shot at Yan’s bantamweight belt will go to Aljamain Sterling, said White. Sterling has been patiently waiting for his title shot after five consecutive wins over the likes of Munhoz, Cory Sandhagen, Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamman, and Brett Johns.

White also confirmed that the UFC had recently booked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson’s next bout, following his loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim title at UFC 249, the promotion’s first fight following the nationwide shutdown.

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC on ESPN 15 Post-Fight press conference.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 15 results: Frankie Edgar claims ‘top dog’ status with win at bantamweight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA