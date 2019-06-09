Dana White confirms flyweight future, breaks down UFC 238 (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following Saturday’s UFC 238 event at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. White discussed the future of the flyweight division, gave his take on the fighters’ performances, and broke some news as well.

UFC 238 was headlined by a bantamweight title fight between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes. Cejudo stopped Moraes late in the third round to become a two-division UFC champion.