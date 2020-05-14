Dana White confirms date change of upcoming Fight Night event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is changing the date of an upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

UFC president Dana White confirmed during Wednesday’s UFC Jacksonville post-fight press conference that the Fight Night event planned for May 23 will now take place on May 30. The fight promotion is hoping the event takes place at its UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, but that remains uncertain.

“It’s definitely not May 23. We’re hoping it’s May 30. If it isn’t (in Las Vegas), it’ll be May 30 somewhere else,” said White.

For the event to take place in Las Vegas, the Nevada Athletic Commission would have to hold a meeting and reinstate combat sports in the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak is rumored to be planning Phase 1 of his COVID-19 reopen strategy soon, which could allow for the NAC to allow the UFC to start holding events at the Apex.

“I think they’re talking about casinos opening June 1, some of them. Not hotels, just the casinos. I don’t really know, but I’m confident that we’ll go May 30, and if we don’t end up going in Vegas we’ll go somewhere else,” said White.

When asked if there will definitely be a fight card on May 30, White responded, “100 percent.”

