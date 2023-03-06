Dana White confirms Darren Till requested to be released by UFC

Last week news broke that Darren Till had requested to be released from the UFC and was granted his release by the fight promotion.

During the UFC 285 Post-fight Press Conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Till is no longer with the fight promotion.

“We have an incredible relationship with Darren Till. We like him and we respect him very much,” said White. “Let me just put it to you this way, Darren Till’s not the only guy that’s ever come to us and said, ‘I just can’t compete here anymore – He did ask for his release and we did release him.”

Till is a free agent but the door is open for him to come back to the UFC if that’s what’s in the cards.

“He’s a guy that we’ve had a great relationship with. We really like him. Obviously we wish him the best, and if he gets to a level where he thinks he’s ready to come back to the UFC, yeah, we’d probably do it,” White said.

When Till requested hi release, he had lost his third fight in a row. Five of his last six matches ended in loses. After losing to Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship in 2018, Till never go his career going again.

