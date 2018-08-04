Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Won’t Be Punished Further by UFC

When Conor McGregor launched an appliance dolly that shattered the window of a bus full of UFC 223 fighters, company president Dana White called it, “The most disgusting thing that has every happened in the history of the company.”

Now, several months later and having just announced one of the biggest fights in UFC history, it appears that White is ready to put the past in the past. The UFC doesn’t intend to punish McGregor beyond what he has already faced in legal proceedings in New York.

McGregor’s actions at the Barclays Center on April 5 caused two fighters to have their bouts for that weekend canceled because of injuries suffered in the incident. At least one UFC employee was also injured in the melee. When McGregor owned up to his actions in a New York court, he was met with a plea deal sentencing him to five days of community service and completion of an anger management course. The plea deal also included the dismissal of any felony charges.

That, and McGregor’s time out of the Octagon, is enough punishment for White and the UFC, who had no intention of having the biggest name in the sport sit on the sidelines any longer. McGregor hasn’t fought mixed martial arts since defeating Eddie Alvarez on Nov. 12, 2016, at UFC 205 in New York.

“Suspended? He hasn’t fought in two years. How much longer should we suspend him?” White quipped when asked about those criticizing the UFC for not suspending its star fighter.

“He’s obviously lost lots of money. Millions of dollars in what went down in New York. What more could we do to him? He went through the legal process and got what he got. That’s it.”

McGregor’s plea deal paved the way for what will likely be one of the biggest draws in UFC history. It was announced on Friday that McGregor would return on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas to challenge undisputed and undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Obviously, I’ve been telling you guys forever, we had to wait until Conor’s stuff was handled in New York. Got done. It was very favorable for Conor. Time to roll,” White told TMZ Sports on Saturday.

“As soon as this thing was over in New York, (McGregor) wanted the fight, and said, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s make this as soon as possible. I want to fight this guy.’ I say this all the time, Conor is that fight anybody, anywhere, any time guy, and he is the type of guy that gets people excited about fighting because that is his mentality.”

In his interview with TMZ, White also confirmed that there have been no further talks with Floyd Mayweather for a rematch with McGregor, whether it be in a ring or a cage.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)