Dana White Confirms Brock Lesnar Still Targeted for Early 2019 Return to the UFC

Brock Lesnar is still on track to make his return to the UFC in early 2019.

The former heavyweight champion made quite the splash back in July when he made an appearance at UFC 226 and ended up shoving Daniel Cormier following his win over Stipe Miocic in the main event.

That altercation led to UFC president Dana White moving forward with a plan to matchup Lesnar against Cormier in early 2019 after the WWE superstar was cleared to fight again following a suspension from USADA for a prior failed drug test.

Cormier was then pulled into a short notice fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 when that card desperately needed a main event. While the reigning heavyweight champion isn’t 100-percent while still dealing with an injured hand suffered in his last fight, Cormier is confident he can get the win and still get ready for a showdown against Lesnar early next year.

Regardless of Cormier’s status, White says he still expects Lesnar to fight again early next year once he’s eligible to compete again.

“Yeah, I plan on Brock Lesnar fighting soon,” White said when speaking to ESPN.

Lesnar is currently preparing for a brief return in WWE where he’s expected to face Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) at the upcoming ‘Crown Jewel’ event that’s scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

That match is supposed to be a one night return to the WWE for Lesnar, although it’s unknown at this time if those plans could change after Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) revealed on Monday that he’s stepping away from the ring after finding out that the leukemia he battled into remission 11 years ago had returned. Lesnar was originally expected to face Reigns and Strowman in a ‘triple threat’ match.

There are also rumors flying that WWE may alter plans for the Nov. 2 card due to the ongoing murder investigation after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed while visiting the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Many countries and businesses have cut ties to Saudi Arabia over concerns about their involvement in Khashoggi’s murder.

As of now, WWE plans on moving forward with ‘Crown Jewel’ but the situation is ongoing so that could change at any time.

The status of the ‘Crown Jewel’ show could also alter whether or not Lesnar decides to make an appearance at UFC 230, which takes place on Nov. 3 in New York. If Lesnar wrestles in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2 it’s going to be tough for him to fly halfway around the world and then appear at a UFC card the very next night, although it’s certainly not impossible.

“Brock Lesnar might be in New York,” White said. “That’s not guaranteed. We haven’t talked about it or anything else but I wouldn’t be surprised if he called and said ‘I’m coming to the fight’.”

Right now the only thing certain is Lesnar is still plotting his return to the Octagon in early 2019 but the question remains about who he’ll be facing when he’s ready to fight again.