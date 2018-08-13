HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Post-Fight

featuredDana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic Getting Next Title Shot

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Dana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic Getting Next Title Shot

August 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

Even before Stipe Miocic stepped into the Octagon to battle Daniel Cormier, the UFC already had plans in place for the winner.

According to UFC president Dana White, an agenda was set up prior to UFC 226 that would see the winner of the main event that night then moving onto a showdown against former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is making his return to the UFC after last fighting in 2016 and following his most recent campaign in WWE, which is reportedly coming to an end in August.

Cormier ultimately won the fight against Miocic with a first round knockout thus setting himself up for a matchup against Lesnar in early 2019 that will likely end up as one of the biggest events of the year.

Meanwhile, Miocic has been asking for a rematch against Cormier considering he was the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history prior to their fight in July.

As much as he might believe he deserves it, White says that Miocic isn’t going to get his rematch, at least not right away.

White says Cormier will face Lesnar the same way Miocic would have ended up in that fight if he would have been successful in his efforts for a fourth straight title defense. As it turns out, Cormier won the fight and thus earned the right to face Lesnar next.

“I don’t know why Stipe always feels like we’re disrespecting him, which we’re not,” White explained when speaking to “UFC Unfiltered”. “We have a lot of respect for Stipe. I think he feels like it took him a very long time to get his title shot and he felt like it took longer than it should have. Every time I turn around, he feels disrespected. He’s anything but disrespected. Complete opposite. I don’t know.

“Obviously you saw that we set up the fight with Cormier to fight Brock. That would have Stipe, if Stipe won the fight. It’s no disrespect to Stipe, it’s just something that was in place before that fight even happened.”

TRENDING > Ilir Latifi Demands Daniel Cormier Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Title or Vacate

While Miocic has been asking for the Cormier fight, the UFC has apparently already moved on by asking him to face former training partner Curtis Blaydes later this year.

It’s unclear if Miocic will even consider the fight after planning on taking a break following the bout against Cormier as he celebrated the birth of his first child just recently.

Whether it’s this fight or another one, it certainly appears the UFC is resolute to move forward with Cormier vs. Lesnar while Miocic continues to hope he can get another shot to regain the heavyweight title.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA