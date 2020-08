Dana White comments on UFC Vegas 5 fallout, Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao rumors

UFC president Dana White spoke with the media following UFC Vegas 5 on Saturday night, where he spoke about the fights, Trevin Giles passing out during his walkout, Joanne Calderwood passing out after her fight, and Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao rumors.

TRENDING > Watch the final victory of Ronda Rousey’s UFC career

(Video courtesy of TheMacLife)