Dana White comments on Tony Ferguson and Cowboy Cerrone’s controversial finish (video)

June 9, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

The UFC 238 lightweight contenders bout between former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and No. 4 ranked Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday in Chicago didn’t go the way anyone expected, even Ferguson.

The bout had major implications in the 155-pound division with the winner likely getting a title shot in their next outing. The two wasted no time mixing it up in the opening round.

In the second frame, Ferguson continued to apply constant pressure. He peppered Cerrone with jabs and kicks to the body. Ferguson began to take over the fight and Cerrone’s face showed the damage. At the end of the round, Ferguson landed a right hand after the bell. He received a strong warning from the referee. Before the third frame, Cerrone blew his nose causing his right eye to completely swell closed. The doctor was called into the cage and determined that Cerrone couldn’t continue.

It was a bizarre ending to the fight. The athletic commission reviewed a replay of the ending of the round and determined that the punch after the bell didn’t cause Cerrone’s eye to swell closed. Ferguson was declared the winner by doctor stoppage.

Following UFC 238, company president Dana White addressed the controversial ending to Ferguson vs. Cerrone.

