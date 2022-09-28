Dana White comments on the UFC release of Aspen Ladd

Aspen Ladd being released by the UFC wasn’t a surprise to anyone after she repeatedly missed weight causing fight cancellations.

Ladd (9-3) has struggled on the scales before her time in the UFC. She missed weight for her Invicta FC 18 fight with Jessica Hoy 15 months before making her octagon debut.

Her UFC career has been marred by weight cutting issues. At one point, the California State Athletic Commission suspended her bantamweight license when she gained 18 percent body weight between the weigh-in and the fight with Germaine de Randamie in 2019.

There’s been several incidents where Ladd failing to make weight put UFC matchmakers in a bind. The latest appears to have been the last straw.

Ladd stepped on the scales for the UFC Vegas 60 official weigh-in two pounds heavy for her scheduled match with Sara McMann. The bout was removed from the fight card and Ladd was handed her walking papers.

During the Dana White’s Contender Series, Week 10 Post-fight Press Conference on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White was asked about Ladd’s departure from the fight promotion.

“We tried to work with her. She’s a great kid. She’s a really nice person. It’s never fun when you have someone’s who’s actually talented – She’s a talented fighter, but part of the job is making weight,” White said.

“She’s not made weight so many times. It had to happen. Not something you want to do, but something that had to be done,” added White.

