Dana White comments on the death of Elias Theodorou: ‘It’s horrible’

September 15, 2022
On September 11, former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou lost his battle with cancer at home surrounded by family and friends. In his 34 years of life, “The Spartan” touched the lives of many.

Theodorou fought 11 times inside the UFC octagon from 2014 to 2019. He won The Ultimate Fighter: Nations middleweight tournament and went 8-3 during his time with the organization. Theodorou was released by the UFC following a loss to Derek Brunson in 2019. All three of his UFC losses were by decision and to contenders at the time.

During the Dana White’s Contender Series Week 8 Post-fight Press Conference, UFC president Dana White as asked about the loss of Theodorou.

“It’s so crazy and out of nowhere because he didn’t tell anybody what he was going through,” White said. “And for a guy that you, that healthy. It’s horrible. It’s sad. I don’t know what else to say.”

Theodorou last fought in December 2021, defeating Bryan Baker by unanimous decision at Colorado Combat Club 10. He overall professional record stands at 19-3.

