Dana White: Colby Covington Will Face the Winner of Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

July 28, 2018
Colby Covington may not be an interim champion much longer but he’ll still get the next crack at the title after UFC 228 is finished.

After winning the interim belt back in June, Covington was unable to compete as early as September when the UFC wanted to match him up against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley so the promotion moved onto the next viable contender.

Woodley now faces heavy-handed British fighter Darren Till in the main event on Sept. 8 while Covington underwent sinus surgery earlier this week in Florida, which is what prevented him from fighting at UFC 228.

UFC president Dana White explained how the situation unfolded following the weigh-ins at UFC on FOX 30 while also adding that Covington will be stripped of his interim belt the moment a punch is thrown between Woodley and Till in September.

“So the way that the interim belt works, you fight for the interim belt, which means you get the next shot at the champion,” White explained. “You’re the interim title holder. You get a shot at the champ when he’s ready cause the champ is out for whatever reason, for however long. Woodley was back, Woodley was ready to fight and Colby wasn’t ready to fight. So we’re not going to hold up the thing with two belts for the champion.

“When the champion’s ready, you need to be ready to go. So as soon as one punch is thrown in this fight, it’s for the title.”

As disappointing as it might be for Covington to win the title in June and then lose the belt three months later, he did get at least one piece of good news from the UFC boss.

White added that Covington may not have the interim belt any longer after UFC 228 is finished but he will still remain the No. 1 contender in the welterweight division to face the winner of Woodley vs. Till.

“He won the title and he’s still the guy,” White said about Covington. “When he’s ready, he’ll get the next fight.”

               

