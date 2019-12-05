Dana White: Colby Covington should worry about Kamaru Usman, not me strapping the belt on him

(Video courtesy of The Jim Rome Show)

There are no two ways about it. UFC president Dana White is a polarizing character. He can be your best friend or your sworn enemy.

He and UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington certainly on each other’s BFF lists. But that is something that White thinks Covington should put in the rearview mirror as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career at next week’s UFC 245, where he will challenge Kamaru Usman for the title.

“(Colby Covington) says a lot of stupid stuff,” White told Jim Rome on Thursday. “(Me strapping the belt around his waist) is the last thing he should be worrying about and thinking about right now. He needs to worry about Kamaru Usman, who hates him. These two hate each other and stylistically these guys match up perfectly.

“This is going to be a hell of a fight and Colby Covington should be worried about that, not whether I’m strapping the belt on him or not.”

