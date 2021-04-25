Dana White: ‘Colby Covington is next for Kamaru Usman’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 25, 2021
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the rematch on Saturday in the UFC 261 main event. The two had previously fought at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping up on a few days notice to face the champion. It looks as though Usman’s next title defense will also be a rematch.

During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press Conference at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., UFC president Dana White said that Usman will face top contender Colby Covington next. The two headlined UFC 245 in December 2019 with Usman finishing Covington with strikes late in the bout.

“The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw,” White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference.

“The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We’ll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there’s no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy.”

Kamaru Usman says ‘extra shots’ on Jorge Masvidal were ‘super necessary’

