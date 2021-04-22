Dana White calls UFC champ Kamaru Usman the welterweight GOAT

In an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, UFC president Dana White said he believed UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time.

Usman has the longest win streak in welterweight history, and is tied with Tyron Woodley for title fight victories with four behind Matt Hughes’ nine and Georges St-Pierre’s twelve.

White stated the reasoning behind his complimentary belief in Usman.

“I just think that if you look at what this guy’s done, every time he fights, he looks better and better,” White said. “He’s literally fought everybody out there and now he’s going for a second run on these guys. And the fight with him and Colby Covington is one of the best fights I’ve ever seen.”

While many would immediately point to Georges St-Pierre being the greatest welterweight of all time, White agreed with the fact that there are currently better contenders at the top of the division then there were when St-Pierre was champion.

He also agreed with the notion that Usman could have been champion a long time ago had he been provided a title shot.

Regardless, Usman will look to add to his legacy by successfully defending his title for a fifth time with a victory over no. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal on April 24 at UFC 261.

Usman and Masvidal headline UFC 261 on Saturday in a rematch. Usman defeated Masvidal at UFC 251 in July 2020, but Masvidal stepped in on extremely short notice and believes a full training camp will tip the scales in his favor.