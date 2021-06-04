Dana White calls Joshua Fabia “f—–g goofball”, sticks up for Diego Sanchez

UFC president Dana White recently spoke on former title challenger and UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez’s recent split with his former coach and manager Joshua Fabia.

Before he addressed Fabia, he first stuck his neck out and gave Sanchez his flowers.

“The only thing that Diego is guilty of is being a nice guy,” White said on Real Quick with Mike Swick. “And because he’s into some of that s–t, whatever that s–t is that that Fabia dude is into, this whole thing made Diego look bad. But Diego’s a good person.”

White also touched on whether or not he would let Sanchez return to the UFC for a retirement fight.

“I don’t know. I felt like when he asked me for his last fight that I shouldn’t have, because it’s time. It was time for him to probably retire,” White said. “But at the same time, he was still doing well. It’s not like he was getting blown away by people. I don’t know, that’s a tough one for me. But if Diego needed anything from me, all he’s got to do is pick up the phone and call.”

White then turned his attention to Fabia.

The UFC president was asked about Fabia’s claims that Sanchez was pressured by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to throw his fight with Michael Chiesa at UFC 239, a fight Sanchez lost by unanimous decision.

A claim of that nature could very well be subject to a potential lawsuit by the UFC, but it appears White is not concerned with getting attorneys involved due to the fact that Fabia is the one levying the accusations.

“That guy is such a f—–g goofball,” White said. “If you take anything that that guy says serious, you should be f—–g beat with a stick, okay?

“It’s almost like, if the source was somebody that was even remotely credible, yeah. I would probably. When I tell you, Mike, I could give a flying f–k what that guy says. That guy is an absolute f—–g goofball. I mean, I think the kid (Fabia) is mentally ill. So should I fire up the lawyers for a mentally ill f—–g goofball? You know what I mean? It’s just a complete waste of time.”

With White saying his line is open for Sanchez whenever he needs him and Sanchez doing away with Fabia, it appears the MMA community can finally put this Sanchez-Fabia chapter to bed.