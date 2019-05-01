Dana White: Brock Lesnar is retired; Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 in the works

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has apparently already fought for the last time in his mixed martial arts career.

Since last July, Lesnar has been expected to resume his fighting career with a heavyweight title shot against Daniel Cormier. While no deal was struck to make the fight official, UFC president Dana White said repeatedly that he was going to do everything possible to make it happen.

Now that plan is dead in the water because Lesnar isn’t planning to fight again.

“[Brock Lesnar] told me he’s done, he’s retired,” White told ESPN on Tuesday after speaking to Lesnar. “We’re going to move in another direction with Cormier.”

Lesnar hasn’t competed since 2016 when he returned at UFC 200 and defeated Mark Hunt on the historic card. The victory was later overturned to a no contest when Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance that ended with a one-year suspension from the sport.

Lesnar opted to retire instead and his focus remained on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he was one of the company’s top performers.

In recent months, as Lesnar’s deal with WWE was coming to an end, the expectation was that he would return to the UFC for the matchup against Cormier, but it seems he ultimately decided against fighting again.

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 is now the next UFC heavyweight title fight

With Lesnar out of the picture, the UFC is now shifting plans towards a rematch between Cormier and former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Cormier defeated Miocic by first round knockout in their last meeting to win the heavyweight title. Prior to that loss, Miocic had defended the heavyweight title more than any other fighter in UFC history and he has been pushing for a rematch ever since.

Now it looks like Miocic will get his wish to face Cormier a second time with an opportunity to take back the UFC heavyweight title.

There’s still no word on when the rematch could take place, although it was rumored that Cormier could return by UFC 241 in August after healing up from a nagging back injury that has plagued him lince his last bout in November 2018.