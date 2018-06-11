Dana White: Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones ‘Very Interested’ in Fighting Each Other

The idea of Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC and fighting Jon Jones is still very much on the table.

That’s coming directly from UFC president Dana White, who brought up the match-up yet again when asked about Lesnar’s potential return to the Octagon.

White had previously said that Lesnar remains under UFC contract and had expressed an interest in returning to fighting once his current deal with WWE expires. While there were rumors that Lesnar was going to leave WWE after WrestleMania in April, the hulking heavyweight apparently re-upped with a new short-term deal that will keep him in the company through the summer.

“Brock’s WWE deal is up at the end of the summer, I think, and I know he wants to fight, so I’m sure we’ll end up getting that figured out,” White revealed when speaking to TMZ.

Prior to Jones’ last fight in July 2017, Lesnar had engaged in a back and forth war of words with the former light heavyweight champion that spurred interest in a potential showdown between them.

Unfortunately for Jones, he later tested positive for a banned substance that put him on provisional suspension, which is where he remains today. Jones faces up to a four-year suspension from USADA after previously being suspended for another positive drug test.

There’s no word yet when USADA will make a ruling on Jones’ case.

“I’ll end up figuring that out in the next month,” White said about Jones’ status with the UFC. “I don’t know how that’s going to play out. That’s up to USADA. USADA’s going to decide that.”

White says that both Jones and Lesnar have expressed interest in fighting and he’s definitely open to the idea of putting that bout together once they’re both eligible to compete again.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of options. Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock Lesnar is very interested in Jon Jones,” White said.

“They both want it. That’s a fun fight.”

As for Lesnar’s eligibility, he would have to re-enter the drug testing pool with USADA for at least six months before being allowed to compete again.

Once that happens — and assuming there are no issues — then Lesnar would be eligible to return to action in the UFC.