Dana White: ‘Bringing Ronda Rousey and women’s MMA to the UFC was best decision I ever made’

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

UFC president Dana White explains why he originally said women would never fight in the UFC back in 2011, and how meeting Ronda Rousey changed all of that.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley calls out Conor McGregor

White goes on to say that bringing Rousey to the UFC and introducing women’s mixed martial arts was “the best decision I ever made.” White also discusses the increasing popularity of women’s MMA and why it is so challenging for women to balance a career in the UFC and having a child.