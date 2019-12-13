HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington UFC 245 faceoff

featuredUFC 245 Media Day face-offs: Colby Covington vs Kamari Usman

Dana White and Colby Covington

featuredVideo: Colby Covington still refuses to let Dana White put belt on him at UFC 245

UFC on ESPN 7 Overeem vs Rozenstruik recap

featuredUFC on ESPN 7: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik recap video

featuredJairzinho Rozenstruik scores come from behind knockout against Alistair Overeem in UFC on ESPN 7 main event

Dana White breaks down reasoning for Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone at welterweight

December 12, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Most people seemed to understand the logic behind the Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone UFC 246 headlining match-up, although many questioned the weight class. 

McGregor and Cerrone are slated to meet at welterweight. Both have fought in the weight class before, but each man’s most recent activity has been in the lightweight division. 

Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White on Thursday broke down the decision to have McGregor and Cerrone fight at welterweight, which involves McGregor’s desire to fight three times in 2020 with targets on lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and BMF beltholder Jorge Masvidal.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal slings dirt from his past with Colby Covington as verbal war continues

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA