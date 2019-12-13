Dana White breaks down reasoning for Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone at welterweight

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Most people seemed to understand the logic behind the Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone UFC 246 headlining match-up, although many questioned the weight class.

McGregor and Cerrone are slated to meet at welterweight. Both have fought in the weight class before, but each man’s most recent activity has been in the lightweight division.

Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White on Thursday broke down the decision to have McGregor and Cerrone fight at welterweight, which involves McGregor’s desire to fight three times in 2020 with targets on lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and BMF beltholder Jorge Masvidal.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal slings dirt from his past with Colby Covington as verbal war continues

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.