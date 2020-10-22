Dana White breaks down Khabib vs. Gaethje, declares McGregor vs. Poirier must be at lightweight

UFC president Dana White joined ESPN’s KJZ to break down the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje UFC 254 match-up, declared that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier must be at lightweight, and addressed why the UFC has been so successful in its return to a regular slate of events.
UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje is the final event of the UFC’s five-show stint on its second go around on Fight Island, it’s international safe haven during the global coronavirus pandemic.
NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)
