Dana White breaks down Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ahead of UFC on ESPN 7

December 7, 2019
(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

UFC president Dana White was a guest on ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Show, where he broke down the UFC on ESPN 7 main event between heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik ahead of their fight on Saturday in Washington, DC.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Washington, DC, this week for a fight card topped by the big boys. The UFC on ESPN 7 main event features 39-year-old Alistair Overeem, who faces 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik, as he makes a final run at the UFC heavyweight title.

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik live results from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Saturday, Dec. 7 on MMAWeekly.com.

