Dana White: BMF belt is official for UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz winner (video)

It’s official. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he will, in fact, have a Baddest Motherf—er on the Planet belt made for the winner of the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

See Nate Diaz and Dana White comment on an actual BMF belt being made for Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz from the UFC 244 press conference.

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.