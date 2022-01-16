Dana White blasts media member who questioned his COVID treatment, Joe Rogan

The UFC Vegas 46 post-fight press conference was wild … and it had nothing to do with the fights.

During UFC president Dana White’s portion of the night, MMA Weekly asked him his thoughts on people trying to discredit Joe Rogan for his COVID theories and treatment ideas.

“I made one phone call and was able to get it done,” White said of getting ahold of the controversial Ivermectin. “You can’t get monoclonal antibodies to save your life now. It’s one of the craziest things I’ve seen in my life. [Joe Rogan]’s been talking about it, I’ve been talking about it. These aren’t experimental drugs, a guy won a Nobel peace prize for it. I bet I can get some f**king pain pills before I get monoclonal antibodies.”

Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin Iole interrupted White asking, “are you a doctor?”

“No, but I took them and they worked for me, so why shouldn’t I be able to take them again?” White retorted back.

Things got a little heated and White said it was “disgusting” that people can’t discuss alternate treatments without getting hounded.

White was diagnosed with COVID in late 2021 and recovered in just a few days after taking Ivermectin, at Rogan’s suggestion.

“Joe Rogan is a brilliant guy, and he talks to the most brilliant people out there,” White told TMZ when he recovered. “He studies, he does his homework on all this stuff. It’s a fact that this works. This is a free country. You can do whatever you want to do. … I am vaccinated. I still got COVID, and I wasn’t going to lay around for days and see how this thing was going to play out for me.”