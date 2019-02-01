Dana White & Ben Askren Squash Their Beef (UFC 235 Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 1, 2019
There has been a of heat between Dana White and Ben Askren over the years. In MMA, that’s kind of a given; there is often friction between the sport’s biggest personalities.

But at Thursday’s UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Press Conference in Las Vegas, the two were cordial with each other and when confronted with their fiery past, both men insisted that there’s nothing to see there anymore, effectively squashing the beef between them.

For a taste of the past vitriol between them, just check out this video of Askren calling White a scumbag. What a difference a little more than a year makes.

