Dana White believes Tony Ferguson has personal life in order, cleared him to fight

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has been through some traumatic personal issues over the past few months, which left UFC president Dana White wanting him to get clearance from doctors before he would even have a personal meeting with Ferguson to discuss his career.

With Ferguson slated to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in one of the most anticipated fights of UFC 238 this weekend in Chicago, it seemed like the bout came together rather quickly. So what process did Ferguson have to undergo in order for White to allow him to fight on Saturday?

White recently spoke with TMZ Sports to discuss Ferguson’s situation, assuring everyone that he jumped through all the necessary hoops before White sat down to talk with him and declared, “Looks good to me.”

