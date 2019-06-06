HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredManager claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is now UFC’s highest paid fighter

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 weigh-in

featuredUnfinished business: Valentina Shevchenko invites Amanda Nunes to the UFC flyweight division (video)

Valentina Shevchenko UFC 238 Las Vegas scrum

featuredValentina Shevchenko: Is winning the UFC belt or defending it tougher?

Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier official for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

Dana White believes Tony Ferguson has personal life in order, cleared him to fight

June 6, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has been through some traumatic personal issues over the past few months, which left UFC president Dana White wanting him to get clearance from doctors before he would even have a personal meeting with Ferguson to discuss his career.

With Ferguson slated to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in one of the most anticipated fights of UFC 238 this weekend in Chicago, it seemed like the bout came together rather quickly. So what process did Ferguson have to undergo in order for White to allow him to fight on Saturday?

White recently spoke with TMZ Sports to discuss Ferguson’s situation, assuring everyone that he jumped through all the necessary hoops before White sat down to talk with him and declared, “Looks good to me.”

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson’s Top 5 UFC finishes (video)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA