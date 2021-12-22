Dana White believes the Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes rematch will be the biggest women’s fight of all time

Julianna Peña did what most people thought she couldn’t do in the UFC 269 co-main event on Dec. 11. She defeated “The Lioness” Amanda Nunes and captured the women’s bantamweight title.

Peña rebounded from a first round that saw her knocked down by Nunes to dominate the second frame. After winning the striking exchanges, Peña took Nunes down and locked on a rear-naked choke forcing Nunes to tap out and relinquish one of her titles. The Brazilian still holds the women’s featherweight belt.

A rematch is inevitable, and UFC president Dana White believes that it will be the biggest women’s fight in combat sport history.

“The Peña rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women’s of all time. That rematch will be the biggest women’s fight of all time,” White told ESPN.

Currently, the biggest women’s fight in UFC history is the UFC 193 bout between Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm in November 2015. White believes Peña vs. Nunes II will shatter the UFC 193 numbers.

“Every way that it could possibly be (topped), it will. I don’t think it, I know it. It will crush that fight,” White said.

During the UFC 269 Post-fight Press Conference, White said that he believed Nunes deserved an immediate rematch. In her first statement following the loss, Nunes stated that she accepts the rematch.

