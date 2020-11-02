Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, UFC title not vacant

Many questions have swirled about what will happen with the UFC lightweight championship after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced he was retiring after he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

UFC president Dana White, however, questions whether or not Khabib truly is done. Several fighters have floated the idea of a tournament, but White isn’t ready to write off Khabib.

Having had a recent conversation with Khabib, White admitted, “He didn’t say he’ll fight, but he didn’t say no. He’s considering the 30-0. His father wanted it.”

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away over the summer.

But whether or not Khabib eventually decides to remain at 29-0 forever, he is still currently the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

“He’s still the champ. There’s no vacant title right now or no interim title happening. He’s the champ and we’ll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do.”

