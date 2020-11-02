HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, UFC title not vacant

featuredUFC Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva recap video

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya to challenge Jan Blachowicz for UFC light heavyweight title

Dana White UFC Vegas 12 post-fight

featuredDana White says Anderson Silva won’t fight in UFC again, announces champion vs. champion bout at UFC Vegas 12

Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, UFC title not vacant

November 2, 2020
NoNo Comments

Many questions have swirled about what will happen with the UFC lightweight championship after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced he was retiring after he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. 

UFC president Dana White, however, questions whether or not Khabib truly is done. Several fighters have floated the idea of a tournament, but White isn’t ready to write off Khabib.

Having had a recent conversation with Khabib, White admitted, “He didn’t say he’ll fight, but he didn’t say no. He’s considering the 30-0. His father wanted it.”

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away over the summer.

But whether or not Khabib eventually decides to remain at 29-0 forever, he is still currently the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

“He’s still the champ. There’s no vacant title right now or no interim title happening. He’s the champ and we’ll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Armed with shotgun, Jon Jones chases away alleged burglar

Trending Video > UFC Vegas 12: Anderson Silva vs Uriah Hall Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA