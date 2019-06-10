HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White believes he and Fertitta Brothers will eventually own an NFL team (video)

June 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

It’s no secret that former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta has long wanted to try his hand at owning an NFL team. He tried to be part of the team that is bringing the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, but wasn’t part of the winning bid. But he hasn’t given up on his dream. 

Fertitta recently confirmed to TMZ Sports that he is still in the hunt for an NFL team, he’s simply waiting for the opportunity to arise. 

Now, it appears UFC president Dana White would like to join him. 

“He is absolutely, positively going to be an NFL owner,” White said of Fertitta in his own separate interview with TMZ Sports. 

The thing that really stood out with White, however, was that he said he would be interested in joining Fertitta in running an NFL team. In fact, White went so far as to predict it would happen.

“I predict that the Fertitta brothers will own an NFL team, and me and the Fertitta brothers will be in business together again some day.”

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

