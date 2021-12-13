Dana White believes Amanda Nunes deserves a rematch with Julianna Pena | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 13, 2021
Amanda Nunes is widely considered the greatest female fighter to ever grace the UFC octagon, but she lost her bantamweight title on Saturday to Julianna Pena in the UFC 269 co-main event.

Nunes knocked Pena down twice in the first round, but Pena began winning the striking exchanges. He jab found a home regularly and her right hand was connecting.

In the second round, Pena out-struck Nunes and then dragged her to the ground. Pena quickly took Nunes’ back and forced her to tap out via rear-naked choke.

Considering Nunes’ previous dominance over two divisions, UFC president Dana White believes that “The Lioness” deserves a rematch if she wants one.



