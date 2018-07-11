Dana White Awards Two More Contracts at Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 4 (Results & Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following tremendous finishes during Week 4 of Season 2 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Bevon Lewis and Jordan Espinosa were awarded UFC contracts.

Lewis finished Alton Cunningham in the first round of their bout, while Espinosa saved his TKO stoppage of Riley Dutro until there were just two ticks left on the clock.

Kevin Aguilar, despite being the most highly touted prospect coming into the event, won his fight with Joey Gomez via split decision, but was not awarded a contract.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 4 Results