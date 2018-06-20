Dana White Awards Contracts to a Record 4 Fighters on Tuesday Night Contender Series (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Following the fights of week 2 of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, UFC boss Dana White did something he’s never done before. He granted four fighters a UFC contract. 

With outstanding victories from Dwight Grant, Ryan Spann, Anthony Hernandez, and Matt Sayles; all four fighters secured UFC contracts.

“This is the most kids we’ve ever picked on one show,” White stated in announcing the contract winners.

Every fight on the night went to a finish, with only Anthony Springer left without a contract in hand. 

               

