Dana White Awards Contender Series Week 6 Contracts, Including One Developmental Deal

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White joined Laura Sanko to announce the athletes that were awarded UFC contracts after Week 6 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. White inked three fighters to UFC deals, while also enlisting one fighter to a developmental deal.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 6 Results