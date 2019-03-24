Dana White: As soon as Kamaru Usman is healthy he will face Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman has his first title defense set in stone with a fight against Colby Covington in the very near future.

While that has always been the expected fight, UFC president Dana White cemented the matchup on Saturday night when asked about what comes next for the welterweight champion.

Right now there is no date for the fight because Usman is still recovering from double hernia surgery following a dominant five round performance against Tyron Woodley to win the title in early March.

“The welterweight division has never been more exciting. It is so stacked and exciting right now. I don’t think we’ve announced that date yet but that’s the next fight,” White confirmed when asked about Usman vs. Covington.

“As soon as Usman is better, he just had double hernia surgery, as soon as he’s better from that, that fight will be made. There’s so many great matchups in that division right now.”

Covington has been waiting for his shot at the title since last year when he became the interim champion with a unanimous decision win against Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018.

Delays, surgeries and ultimately the UFC’s choice to put Usman in the title fight against Woodley kept Covington from getting a shot at the belt but now it appears he will finally receive his opportunity at welterweight gold.

It appears the only delay is waiting for Usman to heal up from his surgery and then the UFC will look to book the highly anticipated welterweight title fight with Covington later this year.