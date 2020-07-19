Dana White annoyed that Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa fight leaked (UFC on ESPN+ 30 scrum)

The UFC still has one more event on Fight Island before heading back to the UFC Apex, but company president Dana White is ready to go home.

Though he couldn’t heap enough praise on Abu Dhabi and how they’ve handled the UFC Fight Island events, White needs to get back to the U.S. and tie up several loose ends surrounding the next few months of fights. So he’ll be heading home once he wraps up on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

Before getting ready to board a plane, White spoke with MMAWeekly.com and the other news outlets on hand on Yas Island.

White addressed numerous topics, chief among them was his irritation at Paulo Costa’s camp leaking a potential upcoming fight with Israel Adesanya.

(Video courtesy of UFC)