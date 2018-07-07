Dana White Announces UFC 231, Promotion’s Return to Toronto

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is headed back to Toronto, the city that is the home of the fight promotion’s North American attendance record.

UFC 129 produced monster numbers for the promotion in 2011. Georges St-Pierre headlined the fight card, putting his welterweight belt on the line against Jake Shields, winning the fight via unanimous decision. Always a popular fighter in his home country, St-Pierre propelled UFC 129 to a draw of 55,724 to the Rogers Centre, a North American record that still stands.

The promotion isn’t expecting such numbers for UFC 231, but will be holding the event in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. The UFC has held four previous events at Scotiabank Arena (under the old name of Air Canada Centre), drawing attendances between 15,000 and 18,000.

UFC president Dana White announced UFC 231 on Friday during an appearance on TSN’s SportsCentre.

UFC 231 will mark the promotion’s third Canadian event of the year. UFC on FOX 30 is scheduled for July 28 in Calgary, while a UFC Fight Night event is slated for Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

There have been no bouts announced for UFC 231 as of the time of publication.