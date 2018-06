Dana White Announces Two Fighters Awarded UFC Contracts After Tuesday Night Contender Series

(Courtesy of UFC)

After a spectacular first episode of season two of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, the UFC President joined Laura Sanko to announce who was awarded a UFC contract. Plus, hear from the two winners, Greg Hardy and Alonzo Menifield.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is a vehicle for up-and-coming talent to put their skills on display in order to try and earn a shot in the UFC’s Octagon.