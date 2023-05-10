Dana White announces Robbie Lawler retirement and UFC 290 headliner

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday unloaded details surrounding this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The week of festivities culminates with the UFC 290 event on Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Arena. It also features the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, which will see Robbie Lawler inducted before he has his final fight and then retires on Saturday night.

White revealed that Lawler would be stepping into the Octagon opposite Niko Price at UFC 290 for final fight of his lengthy career. The two will headline the UFC 290 Preliminary Card live on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Lawler is being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his iconic bout opposite Rory MacDonald, when the two clashed at UFC 189 in 2015.

After Lawler faces Price, he’ll call it a career, according to White. It’s a career that has spanned more than two decades, the vast majority of which took place in the Octagon.

“I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old and UFC 290 will be final fight of his amazing 22 year career,” White revealed in a YouTube video.

Lawler is a former UFC, Elite XC, Icon Sport, and SuperBrawl champion. He’s a multiple time Fighter of the Year and Fight of the Year winner, having head epic bouts against many of the top fighters in the sport over his career. He holds a record of 29-16 (1 NC), as he steps into the cage with Price.

UFC 290 Pay-Per-View Main Fight Card

White also made the UFC 290 main card official, announcing the a UFC featherweight unification bout between current titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez takes the main event slot.

The UFC 290 co-main event is another championship bout. It features Brandon Moreno putting his flyweight title on the line opposite No. 2 ranked Alexandre Pantoja. The main card fills out with Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis to determine the next middleweight challenger, Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight battle, and world champion wrestler Bo Nickals opposite The Ultimate Fighter standout Tresean Gore.