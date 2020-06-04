Dana White announces July 11 debut for UFC Fight Island; Poirier vs. Hooker on June 27

UFC president Dana White on Thursday revealed that the first date for UFC Fight Island is July 11. He didn’t yet reveal anyone on the fight card, but he did announce that Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker is looking likely to headline another Las Vegas based event on June 27 at the UFC Apex.

“I’ll have pictures of the (Fight Island) infrastructure next week and have more details for everybody,” White told Jim Rome on Thursday. “Yeah, this is absolutely, positively happening. I’ve been saying June 27, but it’s looking more like July 11.”

“That’s the first date that we’re actually bringing in all the different guys from other parts of the world.”

The June 27 date is also happening, according to White, who said that the feature fight will be Poirier vs. Hooker.

“We have a fight June 27. It’s looking like it’s gonna be Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier. We can get Hooker into the country, so we’ll do it in Vegas.”

With worldwide coronavirus restrictions changing nearly daily, White and the UFC have been announcing fight cards and event dates just before they happen.

UFC 250 takes place this weekend at the UFC Apex with Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight championship on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer.

TRENDING > UFC 250 fighter Ian Heinisch removed after corner tests positive for COVID-19