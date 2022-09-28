Dana White announces five UFC contract winners following DWCS: Week 10

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 28, 2022
The final event of the sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series took place on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with every bout ending in a finish. Following the night of fights, UFC president Dana White announced that all five winners from the fight card received UFC contracts.

Bo Nickal, Sam Patterson, Jack Jenkins, Rafael Ramos Estevam, and Mateus Mendonça punched their ticket to the big dance with their performances on Tuesday.

Watch the fighters react to making it on the UFC roster and White’s announcements in the video.

