Dana White announces five UFC contract winners after DWCS, Week 9

UFC President Dana White announces who earned a contract with the promotion thanks to their performance on Season 6, Episode 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Jefel Filho, Nurullo Aliev, Austen Lane, Raul Rosas Jr. and Brunno Ferreira, all five winners from the fight card, were awarded UFC contracts.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

