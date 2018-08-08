HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Lost His Belt, but Tops UFC 227 Fighter Salaries

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

featuredGeorges St-Pierre ‘Would Be Interested’ In Facing Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TJ Dillashaw

featuredT.J. Dillashaw Closes Rivalry with Cody Garbrandt with Vicious First Round TKO

Dana White Announces Closing The Ultimate Fighter Gym, Addresses TUF’s Future

August 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Following the final episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Season 2, UFC president Dana White addressed a number of topics, including The Ultimate Fighter.

White announced that the gym where the fights and training have taken place during the life of TUF would be closing and that fights for shows such as Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series would take place at a new gym the UFC is building near its headquarters.

TRENDING > Dana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

While most people had operated under the assumption that The Ultimate Fighter might not survive when the UFC moves from Fox Sports to ESPN in 2019, White had somewhat surprising news, insisting that The Ultimate Fighter would continue.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA