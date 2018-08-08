Dana White Announces Closing The Ultimate Fighter Gym, Addresses TUF’s Future

Following the final episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Season 2, UFC president Dana White addressed a number of topics, including The Ultimate Fighter.

White announced that the gym where the fights and training have taken place during the life of TUF would be closing and that fights for shows such as Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series would take place at a new gym the UFC is building near its headquarters.

While most people had operated under the assumption that The Ultimate Fighter might not survive when the UFC moves from Fox Sports to ESPN in 2019, White had somewhat surprising news, insisting that The Ultimate Fighter would continue.