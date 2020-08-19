Dana White: Anderson Silva’s UFC retirement fight could be Uriah Hall in October

UFC president Dana White on Tuesday night said that he is working on what could potentially be the final fight of Anderson Silva’s career.

White is targeting a fight for Silva opposite Uriah Hall at an Oct. 31 event.

“We’re working on a fight for (Silva) coming up soon here. He will fight again,” White said at his Dana White’s Contender Series press conference.

He also added that despite Silva having two bouts remaining on his UFC contract, the bout with Hall is likely to be the former UFC middleweight champion’s final fight.

“I met with his managers the other day, this will be his last fight. I think he’s going to retire (after fighting Hall),” White added.

He was, however, quick to clarify that he was not announcing Silva’s retirement. That he will leave up to Silva himself, but he came away from discussions believing that it could be Silva’s retirement fight.

“That’s not our business,” White eplained. “That’s up to him. Let him do this the way he wants to do it. We’re talking about putting him in a very competitive fight that should be fun. The fight’s not done yet.”

Hall is a former Ultimate Fighter finalist that was often likened to Silva in the earlier portion of his career. Though he has remained competitive over the years, Hall never fully realized that potential. He currently holds an over record of 15-9, but has never fought in a UFC championship bout.

Silva (34-10, 1NC), of course, is widely regarded as one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. He lorded over the middleweight division for several years, defending the belt on 10 occasions. Like Hall, he has remained competitive, but his losses in recent years heavily outweigh his victories.

Neither Silva nor Hall is currently listed in the UFC light heavyweight rankings.

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya’s has sharp words for Jon Jones after his move to UFC heavyweight division

Dana White on Jon Jones vacating belt and Anderson Silva’s potential retirement fight

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)