Dana White: Anderson Silva is a Guaranteed UFC Hall of Famer, ‘110-Percent’

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Anderson Silva is one of the most storied fighters in UFC history. He stormed into the Octagon in 2006 following successful stints in Pride FC and Cage Rage, quickly took the UFC championship from Rich Franklin, and then ruled the middleweight division for the better part of the next decade.

The past few years have been rough, however, as Silva lost the belt, has dealt with a couple UFC Anti-Doping Policy violations, and suffered a severely broken leg.

Though Silva has gone 1-4 with 1 no contest result in his last six bouts, the 43-year-old fighter is chasing history once again as he face Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 on Saturday. Should he win, Silva has been promised a shot at the UFC middleweight title. Champion Robert Whittaker puts the belt on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC 234 main event.

But regardless of what happens on Saturday and beyond, one thing is certain, Silva’s future contains induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. UFC president Dana White on Thursday guaranteed that.