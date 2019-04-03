Dana White and UFC intervene in Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov escalating feud

The rivalry between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion Conor McGregor has recently escalated into a situation that UFC president Dana White has called “unacceptable.” On Wednesday, White released a statement stating that he and the fight promotion are addressing the situation internally.

“I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally.” — White said in a statement to Yahoo Sports!

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s feud has already resulted in McGregor launching a dolly at a UFC bus carrying fighters following the UFC 223 Media Day in an effort to try and get to Nurmagomedov. Following their UFC 229 fight, Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd following his submission win over McGregor and attacked McGregor’s training partner. Inside the cage, Nurmagomedov’s training partners entered the cage and a brawl with McGregor ensued.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Twitter war turns dark and ugly

In recent days, the two have taken things to an alarming level on social media. McGregor insulted Nurmagomedov’s wife, his training partners and his religion. Nurmagomedov responded by calling McGregor a rapist in reference to an investigation in Ireland of an alleged sexual assault by McGregor.

Considering their past and the incidents that have transpired, White felt the need to attempt to intervene.