Dana White and Nate Diaz once nearly fought in a club while drunk

Welterweight fan favorite Nate Diaz has been on the UFC roster since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in June 2007. He’s a 15-year octagon veteran known for his durability, conditioning, and persona.

Diaz was already a cult hero before handing former two-division champion Conor McGregor his first UFC loss at UFC 196 after stepping in on just a few days notice. Diaz’ legacy grew this week when he reveal that he and UFC president Dana White nearly came to blows at a club back in 2014.

““I almost beat up Dana White in a club one time here too, you should’ve seen it,” Diaz recently told ESPN. “He was talking shit and I was arguing with him. I was mad at him — I shouldn’t have been mad at him, I understand. It was a long time ago, when Gilbert did The Ultimate Fighter. Everybody had gotten off the show and then we went to the club when Dana and them were having a big afterparty, and then Dana’s all [intoxicated]. He’s all, ‘What’s up, motherf**ker?’ I was like, ‘What’s up?’ And he’s telling me about, ‘What do you want?’ I was like, ‘What the f*ck do you think I want? More money and better fights than everyone here.’ It’s because I was never on the destination for a title though, at the time.”

White was asked about Diaz’ comments and seemingly confirmed that the incident did indeed happen during the Dana White’s Contender Series Week 7 Post-fight Press Conference.

“Allegedly. Allegedly. We were drinking,” White said.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I come here to smash somebody’