Dana White and Matt Serra Team Up with Jerry Lawler for Their Pro Wrestling Debut (Video)

@ufc President @danawhite, Derrick King & Matt Serra pick up the win with a little help from @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/rweCZkwfga — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) June 15, 2018

UFC president Dana White and his sidekicks, Derrick King and Matt Serra, picked up the win with some help from wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler at the Beale Street Brawl in Memphis.

Though White has been expanding his horizons of late, expanding the business into boxing promotion as well as mixed martial arts, it’s probably a fairly safe bet to say that he’ll be no threat to Vince McMahon’s WWE any time soon.