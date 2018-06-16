Dana White and Matt Serra Team Up with Jerry Lawler for Their Pro Wrestling Debut (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 16, 2018
UFC president Dana White and his sidekicks, Derrick King and Matt Serra, picked up the win with some help from wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler at the Beale Street Brawl in Memphis.

Though White has been expanding his horizons of late, expanding the business into boxing promotion as well as mixed martial arts, it’s probably a fairly safe bet to say that he’ll be no threat to Vince McMahon’s WWE any time soon.

               

