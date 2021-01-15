Dana White and Khabib finally meet in Abu Dhabi… now what?

UFC president Dana White has been promising a meeting with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for months.

Khabib defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October and then announced his retirement immediately after the fight. White, however, has been unwilling to accept that Khabib is done until he has a chance to convince him otherwise.

It’s rare that White tries to talk a fighter out of retirement, but that’s exactly what his intention is heading into the meeting with Khabib in Abu Dhabi.

That meeting took place on Friday with cameras all around… until the door closed.

What happens in that meeting? Does Khabib remain active for at least one more fight? Is he content with retirement and finally makes it official?

What do you think comes of Dana White and Khabib’s closed-door meeting?

